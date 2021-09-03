After a supermarket attack in New Zealand, the attacker was shot and killed.

According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, an Islamic State-inspired assailant stabbed six people at a New Zealand supermarket on Friday before being shot dead by police who had him under surveillance.

The man, a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in 2011 and was on a terror alert, allegedly entered a shopping center in suburban Auckland, snatched a knife off a display, and went on a stabbing rampage, according to Ardern.

Six people were injured, three of them critically, she added, before police who were watching him opened fire 60 seconds after the attack began.

“What happened today was vile, terrible, and wrong,” she added, adding that it did not represent any religion or culture.

When asked about the man’s motivations, she stated, “It was a violent ideology and ISIS-inspired,” referring to the Islamic State group by another name.

Due to court suppression orders, Ardern said she was constrained in what she could say publicly about the guy, who had been under observation since 2016.

According to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, police were certain that the man was operating alone and that the community was not in any danger.

The Christchurch mosque shootings in March 2019, in which a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers and seriously injured another 40, were New Zealand’s worst terror assault.