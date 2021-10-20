After a submarine accident, China warns the United States to stay out of the South China Sea.

China has used the US Navy’s recent submarine disaster in the South China Sea to demand an end to American military operations in the disputed waters, with a Chinese official accusing the US of lacking openness and instilling fear among regional countries on Tuesday.

The USS Connecticut, one of three Seawolf-class nuclear-powered submarines controlled by the US Navy, collided with a strange undersea object on October 2. According to Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei, Washington, D.C. took a “covert strategy” to managing the issue.

Six days later, the US Pacific Fleet issued a statement confirming the incident, stating that no sailors were critically hurt and that the ship was headed to Guam for repairs. Tan described the notification as “short and ambitious,” and demanded more information.

“Under the guise of freedom of navigation and overflight, the US military has frequently dispatched advanced weapons platforms such as aircraft carriers, strategic bombers, and nuclear submarines to flex its muscles and stir up trouble in the South China Sea,” Tan said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

He went on to say, “This is the core cause of this incident.” “The United States’ aforementioned activities are bound to have an impact on navigational safety, creating severe anxiety and alarm among South China Sea littoral states.” “The US should discontinue its close-in reconnaissance in the seas and skies near China’s islands and reefs in the South China Sea, as well as its military deployments against China and so-called ‘freedom of navigation operations’ in the South China Sea,” the official added. While the USS Connecticut’s accident occurred “in international seas in the Indo-Pacific region,” according to a US Naval Institute assessment, it occurred in the South China Sea, resulting in 11 injuries onboard the nuclear-powered submarine. The event is being investigated by the US Navy.

The confirmed date, however, coincides with three aircraft carrier groups, led by the United States, conducting a 17-warship exercise in the Western Pacific, while China responded by dispatching 150 military aircraft to the international airspace southwest of Taiwan for its own drills aimed at the self-ruled island.

