After a student opened fire on a university campus in Perm, Russia, eight people were killed and several others were injured.

On Monday, a student opened fire on a university campus in Perm, Russia, killing at least eight people and injured a number of others.

The guy is said to have entered Perm State University with a “offensive weapon” and opened fire. According to CNN, he was apprehended and sustained injuries while resisting law enforcement personnel. The reason for the shooting was unknown.

During the attack, some kids and teachers barricaded themselves in their classrooms. According to ABC, many kids reportedly jumped out of a building’s windows to save themselves.

The exact number of people injured was unknown; accounts ranged from six to fourteen. It was also unclear whether any of the pupils were injured as a result of jumping from the building.