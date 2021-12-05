After a storm-related closure, a pipeline in western Canada reopens.

The Trans Mountain pipeline in British Columbia, which had been blocked since mid-November due to record storms that washed out roads and train lines, reopened on Sunday, according to the state-owned business.

Trans Mountain said the pipeline, which runs across Canada’s two westernmost provinces, has been “safely resumed.”

During the shutdown, Trans Mountain said there was “no evidence of any product release or substantial damage to the pipe,” but it had been halted for safety reasons.

The pipeline transports 300,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta’s oil sands to a maritime terminal in a Vancouver neighborhood.

Gas shortages in southern British Columbia resulted from the shutdown, which was triggered by significant storms in mid-November.

Individuals could only buy 30 liters (eight gallons) of fuel at the pump, forcing the provincial government to enforce fuel rationing.

Rationing, on the other hand, will continue until mid-December while supplies are replenished, according to the administration.

The only petroleum pipeline connecting Alberta, Canada’s largest oil-producing province, to the Pacific coast is Trans Mountain, which has been in service since 1953.

The pipeline was purchased by Justin Trudeau’s administration in 2018, despite fierce resistance from environmentalists and indigenous groups to a plan to quadruple its capacity.