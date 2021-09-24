After a spike in tensions, UN talks on Cyprus have a low chance of succeeding.

Concerned about rising tensions, the UN chief is preparing new talks on divided Cyprus, but little progress is expected as both presidents forward suggestions that the other firmly opposes.

In April, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with the leaders of Greek and Turkish Cypriots in Geneva, making a rare international trip but concluding that there was no common ground.

After Turkey, which controls a third of the Mediterranean island, endorsed a formal division into two states, bringing rebukes from the West, Guterres is set to invite the two to lunch on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a close friend of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he would continue to push for a two-state solution, but admitted he did not expect significant progress.

“I never shy away from a discussion. I’m willing to discuss, but only about what’s happening on the ground,” he told AFP.

“If you want to have a realistic possibility of reaching an agreement, it needs to be built on two equal, independent states.”

According to diplomats, Guterres’ personal involvement in Cyprus is rooted not in any foolish expectation of a solution, but in keeping enough diplomacy alive to prevent a flare-up on the island, which has been relatively quiet for decades despite the intractable political issue.

Cyprus has been split since 1974, when Turkey annexed the north after a coup led by an Athens-backed dictatorship sought to annex the island to Greece.

President Nicos Anastasiades of the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, which is led by the island’s Greek Cypriot majority, said he will continue to support a long-standing UN-backed proposal to unite Cyprus in a two-zone federation.

Anastasiades also floated a return to the 1960 constitution, which came into effect following the island’s independence from Britain, in which the island would have a Greek Cypriot president and a Turkish Cypriot vice president.

“It goes without saying that such an invitation is not intended to be a substitute for the settlement’s agreed-upon basis,” Anastasiades added.

“It is intended to help the Turkish Cypriot community reintegrate into the state while a final settlement is negotiated.”

Since 2004, when Greek Cypriot voters rejected former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan’s idea for unity, there has been little hope for a diplomatic solution.

Tatar, speaking across from the United Nations in a vast new Turkish mission inaugurated by Erdogan. Brief News from Washington Newsday.