After a spike in kidnappings and violence, China advises citizens to flee a portion of the Congo.

Following violence and kidnappings in the region, China encouraged its residents to flee three eastern Congo provinces on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, Chinese businesses have recently moved into Congo in search of cobalt and other rare minerals, but the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa posted a message on WeChat saying that several of its citizens have been attacked and kidnapped in the South Kivu, North Kivu, and Ituri provinces, where anti-government rebel groups have a presence.

The message didn’t go into detail about the kidnappings, while the Associated Press reported that the Embassy said five Chinese citizens were seized from a mining operation in South Kivu.

“We request that all Chinese residents and businesses with Chinese investment in Congo pay careful attention to local conditions, strengthen their safety awareness and emergency preparedness, and avoid needless outside travel,” the Embassy stated.

Citizens in the three provinces should send their personal information by December 10 and make plans to flee to a safer region of Congo, according to the message. Citizens in the districts of Bunia, Djugu, Beni, Rutshuru, Fizi, Uvira, and Mwenga were also advised to leave immediately. Those who refuse to leave “will have to pay the repercussions themselves,” it warned. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Several armed factions, including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), the Mai-Mai, and the M23, compete for control of eastern Congo’s natural resources on a regular basis.

Despite the danger, Chinese companies have established themselves in Congo and other unstable African countries. In Pakistan and other countries with significant insurgencies, Chinese laborers have been kidnapped and attacked.

According to China’s Xinhua News Agency, security was a hot topic at a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Congolese counterpart Christophe Lutundula on Monday in Dakar, Senegal’s capital.

The Chinese government and ruling Communist Party “attach great importance to the safety and security of Chinese enterprises and Chinese nationals overseas,” Wang said. “The Chinese side has been extremely concerned with the recent serious crimes of kidnappings and killings of its citizens in the DRC.”

Wang urged Congo to obtain their release.