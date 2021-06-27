After a spat with a British warship in the Black Sea, Russia warns the West that “we can bomb.”

As a disagreement between Moscow and London over a Royal Navy destroyer in the Black Sea escalates, Russia has warned that if its boundaries are not respected, it may resort to bombing.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, made the remarks after the United Kingdom denied Russia’s assertions that it fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of HMS Defender as it cruised through Crimea on its way to Georgia.

The British vessel had entered Russian waters within two miles of Cape Fiolent on the Crimean coast, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, a border police ship fired warning shots and a Su-24M aircraft dropped warning bombs along the vessel’s path.

According to a BBC journalist on board the Defender, the ship was harassed by Russian troops and buzzed by planes.

On Thursday, Ryabkov warned against countries taking “provocative acts” under the guise of “freedom of navigation,” which he said were “violating the Russian Federation’s sovereign border.”

In comments cited by Russian news media, Ryabkov stated, “The security of our country comes before everything.” “We can use common reason, insist that international law be followed, and if that doesn’t work, we can use bombs.”

“Those who try to put our strength to the test are taking a huge risk. He went on to say, “I invite the Royal Navy to consider renaming this ship from Defender to Aggressor.”

The UK Defense Ministry dismissed Moscow’s accusations on Wednesday, claiming that no warning shots had been fired and adding, “We also do not acknowledge the notion that bombs were dropped in her path.”

The Russians were conducting “a gunnery drill” near HMS Defender, according to the report, and had “given prior-warning of their operations to the maritime community.”

In a statement published with This website, it continued, “The Royal Navy ship was conducting harmless passage through Ukrainian territorial seas in compliance with international law.”

In 2014, Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and the seas are not globally recognized as Russian.

The U.K. environment secretary, George Eustice, said the journey on this route would be undertaken again because the British government does not accept the annexation of Crimea, Sky News reported.

Adding to the rancor between London and Moscow was the announcement.