After a six-month mission, ISS astronauts return to Earth on a SpaceX craft.

A NASA live broadcast showed four astronauts returning to Earth Monday in a SpaceX craft after spending six months on the International Space Station, signaling the end of a hectic mission.

During their “Crew-2” mission, the international crew conducted thousands of experiments in orbit and assisted in the refurbishment of the ISS’s solar panels.

Their Dragon spacecraft, called “Endeavour,” splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico at 10:33 p.m. (0333 GMT Tuesday), slowed by four massive parachutes, before being hauled aboard a rescue ship.

NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet were then hauled out of the capsule and placed on stretchers as a precautionary measure — human bodies must acclimatize to gravity after extended periods in space.

Kimbrough was heard remarking on the NASA live feed after Dragon touched down, “It’s amazing to be back to Planet Earth.”

The Crew-2 astronauts spent their time on the International Space Station recording the Earth’s surface to record human-caused changes and natural events, cultivating Hatch chile peppers, and studying worms to learn more about human health changes in space.

“I’m honored to have once again represented France in space! What’s next, the Moon?” Pesquet had tweeted about his return trip.

NASA stated that Endeavour undocked from the ISS at 2:05 p.m. (1905 GMT) and began their journey back to Earth.

It then took images after looping around the ISS for almost an hour and a half, the first such trip since a Russian Soyuz executed a similar maneuver in 2018.

The astronauts can point their cameras via a small circular window at the top of the forward hatch of the Dragon, which operated mostly independently.

Due to heavy winds, the departure was postponed by one day.

Weather and a “small medical concern,” as described by NASA, have also delayed the departure of the next group of astronauts on the Crew-3 mission, which is now scheduled to launch on Wednesday.

The ISS will be staffed by only three astronauts till then: two Russians and one American.

Following the termination of the Space Shuttle program, SpaceX began supplying astronauts with a taxi service to the International Space Station in 2020, ending a nine-year reliance on Russian rockets for the journey.

On their way home, the crew encountered one additional challenge: they had to wear diapers after a malfunction with the craft’s waste management system was discovered, requiring it to remain offline.

The astronauts didn’t have any access to it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.