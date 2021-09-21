After a six-day hiatus, Britney Spears returns to Instagram and says, “I Couldn’t Stay Away.”

Just six days after announcing her social media hiatus, Britney Spears has restored her Instagram account.

Last Tuesday, the pop artist, 39, aroused alarm among fans when her account on the image-sharing platform mysteriously vanished.

She rushed to Twitter hours later to reassure her army of followers that everything was fine, writing: “Don’t worry folks… To celebrate my engagement, I’m taking a sabbatical from social media. I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Indeed, when Spears returned to Instagram on Monday, she disclosed that she had spent the weekend in the California desert with actor and personal trainer Sam Asghari, with whom she had recently been engaged.

The singer captioned two photographs of herself wearing a floral embroidered blouse, saying, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my… holy s***… FIANCÉ… I still can’t believe what I’m seeing!!!!”

“I couldn’t stay away from the gram for too long so I’m back already!!!!” she said, referring to her quick comeback to social media. “PSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

Spears’ subsequent postings, both of which filmed her dancing inside her opulent Los Angeles mansion, made it almost as if she had never gone.

The actress released a video of herself writhing and twisting to Lenny Kravitz’s famous hit “Are You Gonna Go My Way” after breaking out her routines to Billie Eilish’s song “bad guy” (after getting through some house chores, no less).

“Sorry I enjoy long hair to twirl… anyway this is me after vacuuming my living room with this bomb new glade Hawaiian breeze carpet cleaner!!!!!,” she captioned the video. It’s fantastic…. my living room smells AMAZING to WAKE UP TO!!!!!

“This Lenny Kravitz song is a lot of fun to dance to… of course, my favorite phrase is I WAS BORN!!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL, and remember to be grateful and say your prayers!!!!!

“PSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS Pssssssssssssssssssssssss In this, I’m taking myself very seriously. This is a condensed version of the information.