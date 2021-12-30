After a severe COVID-19 outbreak in this Chinese city, chip shortages may worsen.

The globe is currently experiencing a semiconductor chip shortage, which may worsen after a serious COVID-19 breakout in the Chinese city of Xi’an.

Samsung and Micron announced on Wednesday that the outbreak is affecting business activities in the city, particularly as local authorities continue to take rigorous measures to manage the disease.

Samsung said in a statement that it has “temporarily altered operations” in Xi’an to protect its staff from the infection. It promised to utilise its other manufacturing hubs to minimize any negative impact on its consumers.

Micron, based in Idaho, has cautioned customers that “near-term delays” are possible as the company transitions its manufacturing operations to other parts of the supply chain. The company stated that the Chinese government’s restrictions had resulted in a reduction in its local workforce in Xi’an, but that this was in accordance with local preventive measures.

China is one of the world’s largest semiconductor producers, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered its ability to meet worldwide demand for a component that is used in everything from cellphones to automobiles.

The infection in Xi’an is thought to have started in early December, but it is unclear how it progressed into an outbreak. After a case was discovered at a hotel on Dec. 9, Chinese officials believe it was caused by an infected passenger from a flight that landed from Pakistan on Dec. 4. They also believe it started with an infected passenger from a flight that landed from Pakistan on Dec. 4.

Officials have yet to say whether or not this outbreak is linked to the Omicron variety. Although the World Health Organization and other public health organizations warn that this strain is extremely contagious, China claims to have only encountered a few cases of Omicron to date.