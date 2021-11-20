After a server issue, Tesla drivers are back behind the wheel, according to Musk.

After a server issue was rectified, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said late Friday that an app problem that was preventing a number of drivers around the world from operating their cars was on the mend.

Several Tesla drivers reported that they could no longer start their cars with their phone apps and had to rely on keycards if they happened to have them with them.

Musk responded immediately to a South Korean driver who said he received a notice about a server fault when trying to connect to his Tesla Model 3 via the iPhone app.

Functionality should be a priority “Now I’ll be back online. It appears that we may have increased the verbosity of network traffic by accident “Musk sent out a tweet.

“Please accept my apologies; we will take steps to guarantee that this does not happen again,” he stated.

However, drivers had already voiced their dissatisfaction online, with one tweeting, “I’m trapped an hour away from home because I generally use my phone to start my car.”

“THOUSANDS of @Tesla owners are locked out of their vehicles since Tesla servers went down over two hours ago,” one user moaned.

“One of them is me. They said that by owning an electric vehicle, we’d be helping the environment, but ‘walking’ wasn’t what I had in mind.” The issue appeared to be widespread, with tweets appearing in the United States, Canada, Denmark, and Germany.