After a security alert, New Zealand has canceled their cricket series with Pakistan.

New Zealand pulled out of their cricket series against Pakistan on Friday, just minutes before the first one-day international was about to begin, citing security concerns.

The decision is a major setback for Pakistan, which has been striving to resurrect international tours since home internationals were stopped in 2009 following a terror assault on the Sri Lankan team.

“Following an increase in the New Zealand Government’s threat ratings for Pakistan, as well as advice from (New Zealand Cricket) security consultants on the ground, the BLACKCAPS have opted to cancel the tour,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The team is making preparations to leave the country.

Pakistan have been “amazing hosts,” according to New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White, but “player safety is paramount, and we believe this is the only responsible decision.”

The Kiwis are in Pakistan for the first time since 2003, and are scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) before playing five Twenty20 matches.

In 2002, they cut short a visit after a bomb exploded outside their team hotel in Karachi, killing 14 French navy personnel.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), New Zealand took the decision on its own.

The PCB stated in a statement that it is willing to resume the planned matches.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Adern before the match, and “assured her that the New Zealand squad will be afforded perfect security,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

Khan is a former international cricketer and a cricketing legend.

“Throughout their stay here, the security personnel accompanying the New Zealand team have been satisfied with the security measures made by the Pakistan Government,” the PCB statement stated.

Last month, a security group from New Zealand reviewed the arrangements in Pakistan, and the tour was only approved following their approval.

The majority of the squad arrived on Saturday and Sunday, with armed guards escorting their bulletproof buses, as is customary for visiting heads of state.

A large paramilitary and police detachment has been stationed at their hotel in Islamabad.

Pakistan will host England for two Twenty20 internationals next month, while the West Indies and Australia will also visit in the coming six months.

All three tours could be jeopardized today.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Pakistan’s interior minister, was scheduled to make a remark on the matter later in the day.