After a riot, the Ecuadorian police reclaim control of the prison.

On Thursday, police took control of an Ecuadorian prison where riots left at least 118 inmates dead, some of them decapitated, as competing drug gangs went to fight with weapons and explosives.

According to Ecuador’s prisons administration, another 86 detainees were wounded, six of them gravely, in one of the worst prison clashes in South American history.

A brawl broke out Tuesday at a prison complex in Guayaquil’s port city, between inmates suspected of having ties to Mexican drug cartels, primarily the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

General Tannya Varela, the police commander, told reporters late Thursday that the detainees “no longer have control of the cell blocks,” that the prisoners had returned to their cells, and that “everything is quiet.”

The restoration of order came after a large security operation involving 900 policemen and members of tactical units participated in a “mega-operation” to reestablish control, according to the police agency.

At least two cops were hurt on Wednesday as rioting convicts attacked police brought in to restore control of the institution with weapons.

Soldiers and tanks were also stationed outside the jail, where hundreds of frightened relatives had gathered, hoping for news from the prisoners imprisoned inside.

“It’s an extremely terrible situation…. Juana Pinto, who was looking for information on her prisoner son, stated, “They say people have had their heads ripped off.”

Ermes Duarte, 71, a native of Salitre, a small rural hamlet, said his son was “just 15 days from from being liberated.” I arrived because I recognized his head in a video supplied to me via cell phone.”

According to the local news site Primicias, the violence began after members of one gang celebrated the birthday of one of their leaders and boasted about their control of the prison, inciting rival gangs to lash back.

The incident on Tuesday was the latest in a string of brutal jail brawls in Ecuador this year, which have claimed the lives of more than 230 inmates.

According to the national prosecutor’s office, at least six people were beheaded.

The government declared a state of emergency in reaction to the unrest, authorizing it to suspend convicts’ civil rights and use public force, including the military, to restore order. On Wednesday, President Guillermo Lasso paid a visit to Guayaquil.

Ecuador’s jail system includes 65 institutions with a capacity of 30,000 convicts, but it currently houses 39,000 inmates, who are supervised by 1,500 guards. Brief News from Washington Newsday.