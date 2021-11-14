After a riot that killed 68 inmates in Ecuador, the prison was said to be quiet.

Soldiers armed with shotguns took up positions outside an Ecuadorian prison where at least 68 people were killed in a riot before authorities claimed control of the overcrowded facility.

Soldiers, who are prohibited by law from entering the prison, backed the police, who erected a security cordon around the same prison where 119 convicts were killed in a riot in September, some of whom were decapitated.

Fighting between rival prison gangs tied to drug trafficking rings erupted this time on Friday night, with photographs on social media revealing grisly shots of inmates beating each other.