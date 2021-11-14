After a riot that killed 68 inmates in Ecuador, the prison was said to be quiet.

Soldiers armed with shotguns took up positions outside an Ecuadorian prison where at least 68 people were killed in a riot before authorities claimed control of the overcrowded facility.

Soldiers, who are prohibited by law from entering the prison, backed the police who erected a security cordon around the same prison where 119 convicts died in a September riot, some of whom were decapitated.

Fighting between rival prison gangs with firearms, machetes, and explosives broke out for the first time on Friday night, with social media posts displaying grisly photos of prisoners punching and stabbing each other.