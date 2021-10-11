After a record-low voter turnout in Iraq, Sadrists claim to be the largest bloc.

After elections with a record low voter turnout, Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr’s political movement said on Monday that it had retained the largest share of seats in the country’s parliament.

According to AFP, the Sadrist movement gained roughly 73 of the 329 seats in parliament in Sunday’s election, according to a Sadrist official who did not want to be identified.

In a televised address, Sadr, a former militia leader who opposes all foreign interference in Iraq, stated, “The people should rejoice this victory of the biggest bloc… without inflicting any inconvenience.”

Sadrists held 54 members in the last parliament, making them the largest bloc, and were considered favorites in the election, which took place amid widespread discontent with a political establishment perceived as ineffective and corrupt.

The Sadrists were “in the lead” according to preliminary results from Sunday’s poll, according to an electoral commission official.

The powerful blocs were anticipated to maintain their influence in the fractured parliament, but the lack of a clear majority will drive them to form partnerships.

As a concession to an anti-government protest movement that has demanded major reforms in the oil-rich but poverty-stricken country, the election was pushed up from 2022 to 2019.

In the end, voter turnout in Iraq’s sixth election since the 2003 US-led invasion deposed tyrant Saddam Hussein on the promise of bringing freedom and democracy to the country set a new low.

According to the election commission, preliminary turnout was only 41%, down below the modest 44.5 percent achieved in 2018.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the election’s “mostly peaceful conduct” and asked “all stakeholders to exercise patience” as the results are tabulated by the electoral commission.

However, according to Sajad Jiyad of the Century Foundation think tank, “there is pervasive apathy” and “people simply don’t believe that elections count.”

“The low attendance is a red flag,” the Iraqi scholar warned.

“Not only is the legitimacy of the next prime minister in doubt, but also the legitimacy of the government, the state, and the entire system.”

Kerar Haider, who was removing campaign posters from the streets of the capital’s Karrada area, said he didn’t vote because “it is pointless.”

“It’s always the same faces,” the 26-year-old added.

To pacify a youth-led protest movement that erupted two years ago over graft, unemployment, and deteriorating public services, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi pushed the vote forward.

Iraq is a major oil producer, but according to UN data, roughly a third of the country's nearly 40 million people live in poverty.