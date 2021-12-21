After a record fine, China’s ‘Livestream Queen’ accounts vanish.

After being sentenced to pay a record $200 million punishment for tax evasion, the social media profiles of an influencer dubbed as China’s “livestreaming queen” vanished on Tuesday.

Huang Wei, often known as Viya, is a renowned livestreamer in China’s e-commerce sector, which has increased its rapid expansion despite the coronavirus pandemic that hit the country last year.

Viya, which has over 110 million followers on social media, is said to have sold 8.5 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) worth of merchandise in just one evening during China’s recent Singles’ Day shopping event.

However, her fame has plummeted since officials issued the 1.3 billion-yuan fine on Monday, the largest of its type in Beijing’s sweeping anti-celebrity drive.

Viya’s accounts were deleted from various internet sites on Tuesday, including her livestreaming website on Alibaba’s Taobao retail site.

Searches for her account on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, and Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, yielded no results.

Chinese censors keep a careful eye on what’s posted on the country’s strictly regulated internet, and they routinely order the deletion of accounts belonging to persons who aren’t in good standing with the ruling Communist Party.

Beijing has initiated a comprehensive assault on tax evasion and alleged unethical behavior in the entertainment business, with internet influencers and celebrity fan clubs as targets.

The tightening comes as President Xi Jinping launches his “shared prosperity” initiative, which aims to reduce economic disparity by reigning in excessive incomes in the entertainment and technology sectors, among other things.

Viya “evaded 643 million yuan in taxes” between 2019 and 2020, according to tax authorities in Zhejiang’s eastern province, by “concealing personal income and [forming]fraudulent statements of income.”

After several admirers accused her of marketing counterfeit goods, she was fined 530,000 yuan in June for violating advertising laws.

Last month, authorities penalized two other livestreamers $14 million.

Viya apologized on Weibo for breaking tax regulations and stated she completely accepted the punishment before her account was shut down.

“I am deeply sorry and apologize to the general public,” she added.

As part of the crackdown, a string of scandals have brought down some of China’s biggest celebrities this year.

Zheng Shuang, a Chinese actress, was fined $46 million for tax evasion.

The State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television stated at the time that it had “zero tolerance” for tax evasion and “sky-high compensation” for performers.