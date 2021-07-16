After a record-breaking nine-month closure, the Eiffel Tower will reopen.

Following its longest closure since World War II, the Eiffel Tower will reopen to visitors on Friday for the first time in nine months.

The “Iron Lady’s” lifts are expected to reopen, taking tourists to the summit’s 300-meter (1,000-foot) elevation after a long period of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To maintain social distance, daily capacity is intended to be limited to 13,000 individuals, which is about half of the regular amount.

Visitors will be required to produce proof of vaccination or a negative test starting next week, in accordance with new government guidelines.

“Obviously, it’s an additional operational complication, but it’s manageable,” said Jean-Fran?ois Martins, the head of the operating business.

He stated that the “woman is ready” after a final round of safety inspections by employees.

Early ticket purchases during the summer vacation period demonstrate how the tourism industry in Paris has altered as a result of travel limitations.

According to Martins, there was a “virtually complete absence” of British ticket holders, with just 15% of Americans and very few Asians.

Half of the visitors are projected to be French, with an unusually high proportion of Italians and Spaniards.

The protracted shutdown has wreaked havoc on the finances of Sete, the organization that manages the monument on behalf of the city of Paris.

It plans to seek extra government assistance as well as a new 60-million-euro capital injection to stay afloat after seeing its sales drop by 75% to 25 million euros in 2020.

The architect Gustave Eiffel’s masterpiece has also been plagued by issues related to its most recent paint job, the 20th since its erection in 1889.

Work on the site was halted in February after high levels of lead were discovered, posing a health danger to the workers.

Testing is still going on, and painting won’t start until the autumn, so scaffolding and safety netting are covering a portion of the facade.