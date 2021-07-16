After a rare surgery, a 16-month-old baby with uncontrollable seizure attacks finds relief.

In India, a 16-month-old baby underwent an unusual procedure to manage uncontrollable seizure attacks.

Dr. K Sridhar, who led the team of doctors that did the surgery, told the Print that the youngster had been having seizures “from virtually the moment he was born, and this problem only became worse within the next several months.”

The successful procedure took place in a hospital in Chennai, India’s southernmost metropolis. The unique treatment was carried out by a 15-member team of doctors from the Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorders, according to a statement released by the hospital on Friday.

“The infant had a complex birth history and had acute asphyxia soon after,” Dr. Arulmozhi, a consultant pediatric neurologist, said of the child’s medical condition.

He stated the youngster had been in the Neonatal ICU for 28 days and had been on ventilation for four days. The date on which the child was admitted is unknown.

Doctors estimated that by the time the infant was three months old, he was having 40-50 seizures each day.

He was given up to four medicines but showed no signs of improvement.

“The youngster was on five anti-epilepsy medications at the age of one year and four months, but he was still having 40 or more attacks each day. When medication fails to manage seizures or epileptic bouts, doctors must consider surgical options. Arulmozhi was reported as saying, “It is critical to respond quickly in children since their developing brains would be impacted by recurrent seizures, which can lead to poor development.”

An MRI revealed that the child’s brain had been severely harmed by the birth asphyxia, according to Dr. K Sridhar and his team. According to Outlook India, physicians opted to conduct surgery on the newborn to stop the seizures from spreading from one side to the other and therefore lessen the attacks.

“It was a challenging case because the child’s brain was not fully developed at birth, and he also had anatomical abnormalities. The parents granted their assent for the procedure after several sessions of conversation with us. The surgery – Anterior Corpus Callosotomy – is a rare treatment for such a little child. The surgery was performed because it was the only way to help the youngster, according to Dr. Sridhar, who explained that the procedure “involves getting between the two parts of the brain, delicately separating them, and then dividing the connected nerve fibres.” This was done in the dark. Brief News from Washington Newsday.