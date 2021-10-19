After a ransom demand, the United States promises to assist in the release of hostages in Haiti.

After kidnappers demanded $1 million for each of the 17 missionaries held hostage in Haiti, the US pledged on Tuesday to do all in its power to free them.

The kidnapping of the party, which included five children, was carried out by a gang known as 400 Mawozo on Saturday.

“We have been persistently focused on this in the administration,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a news conference in Ecuador, adding that an FBI team was involved.

“We will do all possible to assist in the resolution of the matter.”

Following the killing of President Jovenel Moise in July, a kidnapping by one of Haiti’s audacious criminal groups has highlighted the country’s worsening troubles, with lawlessness rising in the Western hemisphere’s poorest nation.

The missionaries were seized east of the capital, Port-au-Prince, while returning from a visit to an orphanage near the Dominican Republic border, according to Christian Aid Ministries of the United States.

The area has been under the hands of 400 Mawozo for months, with security sources telling AFP that the group is demanding $17 million in ransom payments.

The group was responsible for the kidnapping of 16 Americans and one Canadian, according to Haitian Justice Minister Liszt Quitel.

He told The Washington Post that abduction gangs typically demand large sums of money, which are decreased during discussions, and that his officers were not present during the negotiations.

Five men, seven women, and five children whose ages have not been revealed make up the captive group.

The State Department was in frequent contact with the Haitian government, according to Blinken, regarding the kidnappings.

“Unfortunately, this is also indicative of a far greater problem, which is a security scenario that is simply unsustainable,” he explained.

“That can’t go on like this. That’s not a suitable climate for doing the job that needs to be done, including “investments in the people of Haiti, in their future.”” In April, 400 Mawozo kidnapped ten individuals, including two French clerics, and held them captive for 20 days in the same territory.

The US issued a red alert for Haiti in August, advising Americans not to travel to the Caribbean country due to rampant abduction, crime, and civil turmoil.

A statewide mass strike was announced on Monday to protest the rapidly deteriorating security situation.

Shops, schools, and government facilities in Port-au-Prince were closed, although. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.