After a prosecco bottle exploded in a hot car, a woman shared a $3,500 cleaning bill.

While we all know not to leave dogs or children in hot automobiles, it appears that your booze is not immune to the same dangers.

After her bottle of prosecco exploded, a woman has given a strong caution to others not to leave bottles of prosecco in hot automobiles.

After posting a breakdown of the cleaning bill, Jessica McCance, from Birmingham, England, remarked that it was the most expensive bottle she never got to drink. On Sunday, she posted a video on TikTok depicting the interior of her wrecked automobile, which can be seen here.

A shattered bottle rests on the soaked-in-booze passenger seat, and shards of glass have ripped through the roof lining.

She captioned the video, which has over 100,000 views, “Never ever leave a bottle of prosecco in a hot car.”

“Learn from my mistake and never leave a bottle of prosecco in a hot car,” the post read. I think that was the most expensive bottle of prosecco I’ve ever had.”

She shared an email from a repair shop with the subject line “interior damage,” disclosing that the cost of repairing her automobile was more than $3,000.

“Hello Jessica,” the email began. The entire cost, including VAT, would be £2,258. This includes both labor and parts. It it be worth calling your insurance company to get their view. Please let me know if you require any other information.”

Next to the number, McCance sarcastically added: “Just when I thought it couldn’t get much worse,” which comes out to roughly $3,097.

“I’ve spoken to so many and they all say it’s not repairable,” she added, implying that she’d received comparable quotations.

“Because the wine in the bottle will expand due to the heat, the pressure is placed on the cork itself,” said connoisseur website Pinot Squirrel, explaining how bubbly reacts in hot conditions. The wine will seep out of the bottle or the cork will fall out completely when the bottle warms up, causing a large mess in the car.

