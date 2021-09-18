After a political crisis, Argentina’s president reshuffles his cabinet.

Argentina’s president, Alberto Fernandez, named a new cabinet on Friday in an attempt to end a political crisis that put him against his vice president this week following a legislative primary election setback.

The reshuffle occurred just one day after Vice President Cristina Kirchner demanded one in a letter to Fernandez, escalating the instability that has gripped the ruling coalition in the aftermath of the weekend primaries.

The presidency stated that Juan Manzur, the governor of Tucuman province, will succeed Santiago Cafiero, one of Kirchner’s most contentious officials, as chief of staff.

Instead, Cafiero was named foreign minister, succeeding Felipe Sola, who is in Mexico for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit, which starts on Saturday.

Fernandez has postponed his trip to Mexico for the summit and will not be attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week due to the issue.

Anibal Fernandez (Security), Julian Dominguez (Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries), Juan Perzyck (Education), and Daniel Filmus are the new ministers who will be sworn in on Monday (Science and Technology).

Juan Ross was also named as the new Secretary of Communication and Press, succeeding Juan Pablo Biondi, whom the vice president had publicly chastised and accused of coordinating “off-the-record operations.”

After the weekend’s legislative primary elections, in which the ruling Frente de Todos coalition received only 31% of the vote at the national level, the government of Fernandez and Kirchner, who is also a former president, has been in the midst of its most serious crisis yet.

With two years left on the Fernandez-Kirchner mandate, these results put the ruling party’s majority in the Senate, as well as any majority in the Chamber of Deputies, in jeopardy in the parliamentary by-elections on November 14.

The issue erupted earlier this week after Interior Minister Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro and four cabinet members threatened to resign following Frente de Todos’ poor showing in primary elections over the weekend. Kirchner was close to all of the officials, and the action was interpreted as an attempt by her to put pressure on Fernandez to replace the government.

“Do you honestly believe that, after such a setback, it is not necessary to publicly disclose the resignations and that those in power should make it easier for the president to restructure his government?” Kirchner penned a letter to Fernandez in which she chastised individuals who “cling to their chairs.”

