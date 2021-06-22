After a passerby notices a ‘Liberate’ banner on his drying rack, Hong Kong police arrest a man.

After a passerby noticed a pro-democracy demonstration banner on his drying rack and reported it to authorities, Hong Kong police detained a 40-year-old man.

According to the South China Morning Post, an unnamed passerby called police at around 2 p.m. local time on Monday after seeing a “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times” banner hanging outside an apartment in the Mong Kok residential district, which was popularized during the 2019 anti-government protests.

The slogan on the banner is prohibited by the region’s national security regulations because officials believe it supports Hong Kong independence.

Nearly two dozen cops arrived at the apartment complex around 5 p.m. and told residents to return to their homes. They took the banner and went into the man’s residence, where he was arrested for making seditious statements.

When the British handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, Beijing proclaimed a deal known as “One County, Two Systems,” in which the territory would be allowed to maintain a high level of autonomy and self-governance. The mainland promised the area universal suffrage, but two decades later, the list of candidates is still approved by China, despite the fact that its pseudo-democratic system permits citizens to vote.

Since China enacted a broad national security law in response to the 2019 protests, individual rights and liberties have vanished in Hong Kong, making it easier for government to quiet demonstrators.

After numerous violent skirmishes between police and activists including live bullets and petrol bombs, the law was drafted in September 2019 and went into force on June 30, 2020. Secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign or external forces are all prohibited.

Human Rights Watch members informed this website last year that the new security law signaled the demise of the semi-autonomous area.

“These limitations on a wide range of core freedoms and values would fundamentally affect our way of life. It would have an influence on media freedom, the free press, and civil society’s ability to survive, according to HRW Senior Researcher Maya Wang.

The passage of the bill, according to HRW China Director Sophie Richardson, “manifestly marks the end of any pretense that the central government in Beijing will respect norms, practices, or binding international treaties in Hong Kong.”

