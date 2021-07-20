After a passenger dies, the plane makes an emergency landing. Mid-Flight

Despite efforts by crew members and other passengers to save him, a man onboard a Ryanair flight from England to Spain died mid-flight last week.

Last Friday afternoon, an 84-year-old man traveling with family members went unresponsive roughly an hour into a trip from Manchester, England, to Malaga, Spain, according to eyewitness Emma Gaskell of Manchester Evening News.

She told the newspaper that the plane’s crew attempted first aid on the unidentified man, who was believed to be from Manchester, before asking the passengers if any of them had medical training and could assist.

Gaskell, a medical trainer, volunteered to assist the staff in treating the man, along with a nurse who was also on the aircraft, but when they checked on him, they discovered he didn’t have a pulse.

The two passengers, together with flight crew members, administered CPR and utilized a defibrillator machine on the guy for around 25 minutes, while the plane’s captain made an emergency landing in Nantes, France, to receive more medical help for the casualty.

French paramedics who treated the man after the plane landed in Nantes later verified that he had died, according to Gaskell.

“Paramedics came and pulled him off the plane, and it was another 15 minutes, but he didn’t make it,” Gaskell said on Monday to the Manchester Evening News. “The crew was a little disturbed and needed a break.”

The flight arrived at its intended destination of Malaga about 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, and Gaskell applauded the crew members for their efforts to rescue the man during the journey, as well as for having a defibrillator onboard, in a statement released on Monday.

Defibrillators are “usually quite successful,” she added, adding that while “unfortunately on this occasion it wasn’t a good ending,” it “may have saved someone in a different situation.” You never know when something like that can occur, therefore I believe it’s critical to raise awareness.”

Despite the fact that the conclusion was not what they had hoped for, Gaskell claimed that “the Ryanair crew were really, very good,” and that “everyone simply did their best.”

