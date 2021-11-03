After a party that violated Covid rules, a Peruvian minister resigns.

Following claims that he had a Halloween party at his home in contravention of Covid-19 guidelines, Peru’s interior minister resigned on Tuesday.

According to AFP’s calculation of official data, the pandemic has killed almost 200,000 people in the South American country, giving it the world’s greatest death rate per capita.

After TV reported that he had had a Halloween party at his residence in the capital Lima on Sunday, Minister Luis Barranzuela faced a barrage of criticism just days after taking office, despite the fact that he had only been in office for less than a month.

Barranzuela was forced to explain that the gathering was for work purposes and that he was the victim of “false charges” after the news sparked fury from all sides of the political spectrum in the 33 million-strong country.

“I have received and accepted Interior Minister Luis Barranzuela’s resignation. In a few hours, I’ll administer the oath of office to whoever succeeds him “Pedro Castillo, a left-wing president, took to Twitter.

Peru’s Congress, which is presently dominated by the right-wing opposition, must determine whether or not to give Castillo’s prime minister, Mirtha Vasquez, a vote of confidence on Thursday.

According to local media, if 58-year-old former policeman Barranzuela had continued in office, the administration would have lost the election.