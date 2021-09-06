After a pandemic hiatus, Spain’s ‘Fallas’ festival returns.

Valencia’s “Fallas” celebration, which had returned to the eastern Spanish city after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ended with fireworks and the burning of colorful sculptures on Sunday.

The five-day celebration is usually held in March, but because to the Covid-19 outbreak that swept Spain last year, it was canceled. The opening of the UNESCO-recognized event has been postponed until September 1 this year.

It was the first time the festival had been canceled since the end of Spain’s civil war in 1936-39.

Residents create hundreds of colorful puppet-like sculptures out of wood, plaster, and papier-mache for the festival each year, some as large as a four-story structure.

The sculptures, known as “ninots,” feature fairytale figures as well as comical effigies of politicians and celebrities.

The hit Spanish Netflix series “Money Heist” inspired one of this year’s ensembles. It included several people dressed in red overalls and Salvador Dali face masks, just like the show’s primary characters.

The ninots are paraded through the streets of the Mediterranean city before being torched on the festival’s last day – in a blaze known as the “Crem?” – in honor of St Joseph, the patron saint of carpenters.

As this year’s bonfire, which contains roughly 750 sculptures, was held without the hundreds of onlookers that the festival usually attracts, fireworks lighted up the night sky.

The bonfire was moved forward two hours to accommodate for the conclusion of the festivities before the 1:00 a.m. viral curfew (2300 GMT).

After much deliberation, a traditional floral gift to the Virgin Mary was allowed to take place — but without the usual crowds along the route.

Valencia mayor Joan Ribo remarked, “These are not Fallas as such, but rather Fallas-related events that meet with health laws.”

The Fallas festival is thought to have evolved from pagan ceremonies commemorating the end of the winter season.

Many of Spain’s most famous fiestas, such as the bull-running festival in Pamplona and the Holy Week processions in Seville, have been canceled because to the pandemic.