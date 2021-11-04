After a nuclear-powered submarine collided with an underwater mountain, the commanders of the USS Connecticut were fired.

One month after the USS Connecticut collided with an underwater mountain, the command team of the submarine was sacked for making poor decisions.

Head Cameron Aljilani, Lieutenant Commander Patrick Cashin, and Master Chief Sonar Technician Cory Rodgers were relieved “due to lack of trust,” according to Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the US 7th Fleet, in a statement obtained by The Washington Newsday on Thursday.

Thomas said he decided that the incident might have been avoided if “good judgment, responsible decision-making, and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution, and risk management had been used.”

Captain John Witte, Commander Joe Sammur, and Command Master Chief Paul Walters have been chosen as the interim leadership team for the nuclear-powered Seawolf-class attack submarine. The USS Connecticut is now being assessed for damage in Guam and will be repaired in Bremerton, Washington.

There were no further details revealed regarding how the leadership team could have prevented the October 2 incident, which left 11 sailors with non-life threatening injuries. Five days after the collision, the Navy stated that the submarine had “hit an item,” but provided scant specifics about what had happened.

The USS Connecticut “grounded on an undiscovered seamount while operating in international seas in the Indo-Pacific region,” according to the Navy, which is considering whether any “follow-on actions, including accountability,” would be taken.

The submarine’s nuclear propulsion system was not damaged in the collision. The exact amount of the damage is unknown at this time. The Navy has also refused to say where the incident occurred, despite reports that it occurred in the South China Sea, prompting China to demand that the US provide “a transparent explanation” of what transpired.

According to the Associated Press, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a briefing on Tuesday, “We once again urge the US to give a full account of the tragedy.”

Wang charged the US with a “lack of transparency and responsibility,” demanding to know “the precise location of the accident, whether it occurred in another country’s exclusive economic zone or even territorial seas, whether it resulted in a nuclear leak or injured the marine ecosystem.”

Despite China’s claims. This is a condensed version of the information.