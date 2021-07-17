After a ‘normal’ tummy bump turned out to be a potentially fatal cyst, a woman issues a warning.

After discovering her “typical” stomach lump turned out to be a potentially dangerous cyst, a woman has issued a strong warning.

Kayley Reese, a TikTok user from Richmond, Virginia, shared her experience with her followers and advised them to consult their doctor if they were concerned.

Reese, who manages an online apparel business, stitched a tape put on the platform by fellow user Ashventure earlier this month.

“This is natural for me, I always have this bump, no matter what I do,” Ashventure said while filming herself in a floral two-piece. I could try to blend in, but that would be a lot of work. I believe we have organs in this room. There’s a uterus someplace in here. Isn’t this normal? It’s nothing out of the ordinary for me.”

The video has almost 2.5 million views, and many people have commented that the bump is normal and nothing to be ashamed of.

Reese, on the other hand, posted her own eye-opening video on Sunday, referencing Ashventure’s video and writing, “I feel really compelled to respond to this video, especially due to all of the comments on it, saying that’s entirely normal.” It isn’t always entirely normal.”

The 23-year-old told This website that she had observed her tummy increasing over the last year, to the point where lying on her front was becoming painful.

“When I initially saw it, I assumed it was weight gain,” she explained. Over the course of a year, it grew and protruded to the point that it appeared out of proportion to my physique. Savvy Kay Business is my own clothing boutique, and it began to show up in all of the things I modeled. It seemed like I was sleeping on a basketball court. I was constantly nauseated and dizzy around the beginning of June. I returned to my hometown and presented the bulge to my mother.

“She rushed me to the emergency room after feeling around the bump. They ordered a CT scan, which revealed a large cyst on my left ovary. It measured 21cm (8.5 inches), weighed 7 pounds, and held two liters of liquid. They said they’d never seen one that big on someone my age before. I was booked for emergency surgery, during which the cyst was removed and a scar was left behind. This is a condensed version of the information.