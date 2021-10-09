After a Mosque Bombing Kills Dozens, the Taliban ‘Assures’ Shiite Muslims that it will protect them.

According to Taliban officials, an explosion at a crowded mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday injured at least 100 Shiite Muslim worshippers.

According to the Associated Press, Dost Mohammad Obaida, the deputy police officer for Kunduz province, said the attack could have been carried out by a suicide bomber who camouflaged himself among the worshippers. He added of the victims, “The victims are the victims of the victims of the victims of the victims “The vast majority of them were killed. ” “I promise our Shiite brothers that the Taliban is ready to protect them,” Obaida said, adding that an investigation was underway.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack in Kunduz, the capital of the province of Kunduz. The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has targeted Afghanistan’s Shiite minority on numerous occasions.

A death toll of dozens, if confirmed, would be the greatest since US and NATO forces departed Afghanistan at the end of August and the Taliban assumed charge. ISIS terrorists have carried out a series of devastating attacks against the Taliban, including ambushes and an explosion at a mosque in Kabul’s capital.

The Kunduz explosion occurred during the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque’s weekly Friday prayer service. The Friday midday prayer is the most important religious event for Muslims, and mosques are usually packed. Ali Reza, a witness, said he was praying at the time of the explosion and saw numerous casualties.

Rescuers were seen transporting a body wrapped in a blanket from the mosque to an ambulance in photos and video taken at the scene. The blood was splattered on the mosque’s entrance stairs. The floor was covered with debris from the bomb, and the mosque’s tall ceiling was scorched black.

Hussaindad Rezayee, a local, claimed he raced to the mosque as soon as the explosion occurred. “I was performing construction work at home when the prayers started, and then the explosion happened,” he explained. “I came to find my relatives, but the mosque was completely crowded.” Earlier on Friday, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s main spokesperson, said the Shiite mosque was targeted and that a “great number” of worshippers were killed or injured. Taliban special troops had arrived on the area and were conducting an investigation, he claimed. This is a condensed version of the information.