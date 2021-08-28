After a migrant boat capsizes in Senegal, the navy searches for dozens of people who have gone missing.

According to a military statement and a local authority, the Senegalese navy was conducting a search and rescue mission on Saturday after a boat carrying about 60 migrants capsized earlier in the week.

The boat flipped over about 15 kilometres (nine miles) off the northern city of Saint-Louis, said the official, who asked not to be identified. According to the navy statement, the accident occurred on Wednesday night.

Naval spokeswoman Ameth Sow told local television that those on board were attempting to reach Spain.

Senegal is a common stopping place for migrants attempting the perilous trek to Spain’s Canary Islands, which serve as a gateway to the European Union.

The navy “recovered a deceased body and rescued 11 persons, including eight Senegalese and three Gambians,” according to a navy statement released on Friday.

The search is being carried out in collaboration with the Spanish Guardia Civil, according to the report.

Senegal is supported by the EU in its attempts to combat illegal migration.

Attempts to reach the Canary Islands by canoe are common.

At the end of October 2020, the International Organization for Migration claimed 140 deaths in a single shipwreck off the coast of Senegal, a statistic that the Senegalese government disputes.