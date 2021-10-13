After a massacre with bows and arrows in Norway, unarmed police have been ordered to carry guns.

After a man using a bow and arrow murdered three people and injured others in an attack on Wednesday, Norway’s police force has been instructed to carry firearms across the country.

According to Reuters, law enforcement agents in the country are normally unarmed, but have access to weapons and rifles when necessary.

“This is a precautionary measure. So far, the police have received no information that the national threat level has changed “In a statement, the police directorate said.

According to local authorities, the attacks took place in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg. Oeyvind Aas, the police chief, did not comment on the number of casualties, but stated that several people were hurt and that several others had died.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details become available.