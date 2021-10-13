After a massacre with bows and arrows in Norway, unarmed police have been ordered to carry guns.

After a man using a bow and arrow murdered three people and injured others in an attack on Wednesday, Norway’s police force has been instructed to carry firearms across the country.

Norway is one of 19 countries where police personnel are usually unarmed but have access to weapons and rifles in certain situations.

“This is a precautionary measure. So far, the police have received no information that the national threat level has changed “In a statement, the police directorate said.

According to local authorities, the attacks took place in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg. Oeyvind Aas, the police chief, did not comment on the number of casualties, but stated that several people were hurt and that several others had died.

Police personnel in Norway are not authorized to shoot a gun unless they have permission from a higher-ranking official, and the Scandinavian country reported no civilian deaths at the hands of law enforcement in 2019.

According to Time, policing is considered a “elite career” in the country, with only 14% of candidates accepted into the program in 2015. They must complete a three-year bachelor’s degree that includes one year of study of society and ethics, a second year of shadowing, and a third year of investigations and thesis writing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details become available.