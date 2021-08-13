After a man jumps into the sea to save his brother, a daring rescue is seen on camera.

A guy has thanked his older brother for saving his life by leaping into the sea to save him, alleging that if his brother had waited another five minutes, he would not have survived.

After diving over rocks into turbulent waters in Australia, the man was seen on tape performing a daring rescue.

The man is shown plunging into the ocean in video released by TikTok user Global Goons—and immediately getting into trouble.

He’s trapped in the center of a washing-machine-like current, surrounded by sharp-looking rocks with fierce waves crashing on them.

On Wednesday, a video of the dive was posted on YouTube with the caption: “By far the worst idea I have ever had (and I have done some crazy stuff).”

A day later, the man posted a longer video showing how his brother rescued him, stating that he was uploading the second tape in the hopes of scaring off other thrill seekers.

He stated, “The only reason I’m writing this is to show folks what not to do, which was one stupid mistake.”

The rescue film, which can be viewed here, has received 2.5 million views and shows worried bystanders racing down to the rocks to assist while a man swims out on a board.

Before it appears that one fruitless attempt is launched, a rope is fashioned, and individuals on the shore are seen bringing life jackets and buoyancy aids.

The footage then turns to the brothers being pulled onto the shore, with one clutching to an inflatable and the other on the board.

The man said he was minutes away from disaster in the comments and hailed his brother with saving his life.

“I owe everything to my older brother for coming in after me,” he wrote, adding, “I wouldn’t be here today if my brother was only five minutes later.” When he arrived with my board, my head was spinning.”

@global goons

OBX is by far the dumbest idea I’ve ever had (and I’ve had a lot of terrible ideas).

He went on to say, “The ocean is extremely strong,” indicating that he was caught in a heavy tide. “After I was swept under, there were some terrible underwater currents. This is a condensed version of the information.