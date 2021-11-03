After a man falls before the start of an ABBA tribute concert in Sweden, two people are killed and one is injured.

A concertgoer plummeted seven floors into a throng during an ABBA tribute concert in Sweden on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring one.

The 80-year-old man collapsed 30 minutes before the concert was supposed to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time, according to a police spokeswoman. He settled on a couple in their sixties. The three victims’ names have not been released.

The concert, held at the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress in Uppsala city, roughly 45 miles north of Stockholm, drew about 1,000 spectators.

“We received a complaint of someone jumping or falling from a high altitude,” Magnus Jansson Klarin, a police spokesman, told Agence France-Presse.

The two males perished, while the woman was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.

The incident is now being investigated by Swedish police.

The show’s organizer, MTLive, announced on Facebook that Tuesday’s concert had been canceled at the last minute, adding that “everyone is in disbelief.”

“Regrettably, we must inform you that a tragic tragedy has occurred. We know that someone leapt [or]fell high in the arena and collided with others “According to the firm. “We don’t know much more right now.” On Friday, ABBA, a Swedish pop trio that rose to popularity in the 1970s, will release their new album “Voyage.” The group took to Twitter to air their frustrations.

“In light of the devastating news from last night’s tribute event in Sweden,” they explained, “we have chosen to postpone the release of our concert clip until tomorrow.”