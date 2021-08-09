After a magpie attack, a baby girl dies in a freak accident.

Authorities in Australia say a baby girl died when her mother slipped and fell while attempting to avoid a flying magpie.

According to Australian broadcaster ABC News, the infant was being carried by her mother as she walked through Glindemann Park in Brisbane on Sunday afternoon when the event occurred.

According to paramedics, the baby suffered serious injuries after her mother stumbled while attempting to avoid the bird.

The baby was taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital, where she died a short time later.

The baby’s death was described as a “tragic accident” by Brisbane Councillor Kim Marx, who added that more signs warning of swooping magpies had been placed in the vicinity.

“This is a horrible situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family involved,” she said. “A number of signs warning about swooping birds were in place near the location where this incident occurred, and our officers have already put several more.” According to Sean Dooley of BirdLife Australia, Australia’s magpie swooping season runs from July to December, peaking in September.

Dooley told ABC News that male magpies swoop to safeguard chicks in the nest.

“While only male magpies swoop, and only 10% of males do so,” he noted, “the repercussions, especially when individuals are taken off guard, can be genuinely terrible and devastating.”

“Swooping season only occurs when male magpies are defending the chicks in the nestâ€“so for that brief period where the chicks are really vulnerable,” the Queensland Department of Environment and Science warns. For a few weeks of the year, the “safety of a magpie’s young becomes its primary concern, and they may no longer be willing to share the area surrounding their nest and chicks.”

During the swooping season, the website also explains many techniques for humans to be safe from magpies.

Wearing a broad-brimmed hat and sunglasses, as well as utilizing an umbrella to cover your face from a magpie assault, are examples.

Other ideas include waving sticks or umbrellas in the air or putting a brightly colored flag to a long pole and connecting it to a bicycle to deter magpies.

