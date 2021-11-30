After a loss in the election, Japan’s opposition chooses a new leader.

As it strives to recuperate after a disappointing electoral performance against the country’s long-ruling conservatives, Japan’s largest opposition party picked its 47-year-old policy chief as leader on Tuesday.

After acclaimed founder Yukio Edano resigned down due to dismal election results in October, Kenta Izumi, who is not well-known in Japan, takes the reins of the Constitutional Democratic Party.

In the face of the Liberal Democratic Party, which has dominated Japan for nearly seven decades, Izumi confronts a daunting task of uniting Japan’s splintered opposition group.

In an apparent effort to contrast with the ruling party’s typically pro-business policies, he has committed to increase programs to assist the poor and needy.

“We shall conduct people-centered politics,” he declared.

The eight-term politician gained his first lower house seat at the age of 29, which is extremely young in Japan, after defeating three competitors for the leadership position.

The father of three was born in northern Hokkaido and now represents a district in Kyoto, where he attended college and worked as a political staffer.

The opposition in Japan had hoped to capitalize on popular dissatisfaction with the ruling party’s viral response after a summer infection increase in the October election.

Instead, the LDP, led by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, won a comfortable majority.