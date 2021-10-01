After a long wait and much controversy, Japan’s Princess Mako will marry.

Princess Mako of Japan will marry this month after years of controversy, but she will forego traditional rites and refuse to accept the customary money given to royal women marrying commoners.

“Princess Mako will marry on October 26,” an Imperial Household Agency official told AFP, adding that “there will be no wedding ceremony, reception banquet, or other rites, and there will be no lump-sum payment.”

Princess Mako, Emperor Naruhito’s niece, has been engaged to her sweetheart Kei Komuro since 2017.

However, the union has been chastised, with the agency claiming that the 29-year-old princess was suffering from complicated post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the media attention.

Mako, the crown princess of Japan, has been subjected to years of sniping and procrastinating about her plans to marry Komuro, who is also 29 years old.

Mako will lose her title as a result of the marriage, according to Japan’s imperial succession regulations.

Her companion, on the other hand, is still under investigation over suspicions that his mother took money from a past fiance and did not repay it.

Following the claims being reported in a tabloid, a storm arose around the young couple in a country where the royal family is held to a high standard.

The couple postponed their wedding, and Komuro went to law school in the United States in an apparent attempt to neutralize the unfavorable attention.

Last year, Crown Prince Akishino stated that he was in favor of his daughter’s marriage, but that she needed to gain the public’s “understanding.”

However, the couple appears to have decided that they have waited long enough and are now planning to marry and relocate to New York.

Komuro returned to Japan earlier this week to a media frenzy, with his newly grown hair drawing particular attention.

He is undergoing Japan’s statutory 14-day quarantine for foreign visitors, and local media said that the couple would reconnect for the first time in three years after he emerges on October 11.

According to Japanese media, Mako will be the first princess to forsake customary wedding procedures and a payment — allegedly up to $1.3 million – since World War II.

The upheaval surrounding her marriage, as well as the couple’s intention to relocate to the United States, has inevitably drawn similarities to another royal couple: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The wedding news made headlines, with some publications issuing special editions to commemorate the occasion. However, internet reaction was mixed, with some people disapproving while others cheering the wedding.

"Congratulations. Imperial family members should be able to make their own choices.