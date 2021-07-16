After a live wire fell into a pond, 40 buffalos were electrocuted to death.

In Uttar Pradesh, India, 40 buffalos died after a live electricity cable came off and fell into a pond, electrocuting the animals. The remaining ten buffalos who were present at the time of the incident were severely burned.

According to The Times of India, a flaw in the city of Sambhal caused the 33-kilowatt overhead high tension cable to collapse on Tuesday.

The 50 buffalos inside were all electrocuted when the wire fell into the pond, resulting in the deaths of 40 of the animals. When the accident occurred, other buffalos were grazing nearby, and herdsmen were a safe distance away.

Herdsmen and other residents rushed in after hearing a loud noise produced by the sudden collapse of the electric wire to find the buffalos being electrocuted. The location was also visited by police, as well as representatives from the electricity department and the district administration.

The buffalos belonged to a number of families who relied on them for survival. The bodies of the 40 dead animals were sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation into the occurrence was ordered.

Each buffalo, according to a villager, costs between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1 lakh ($938 and $1,340).

The afflicted families will receive compensation for the buffalos killed by the electric wire, according to Vijay Kumar Yadav, executive engineer of the Sambhal electricity department.

“We promised the people that they would be compensated for their losses. In this situation, a probe has been ordered,” Yadav added.

Officials have begun inspections in connection with the event, while the remaining 10 buffalos are being treated at a veterinary clinic.

“Inspections are being carried out, and the carcasses have been collected from the pond and submitted for postmortem,” said Vikas Saxena, SHO of the local police station. Others are being treated at the district veterinary office.”

Electrocution in water poses a serious risk of death. This sort of electrocution, also known as electric shock drowning, paralyzes the victim’s muscles, rendering them immobile and putting them at risk of drowning, according to Electrocuted.com.

Panicked behavior, inability to move, and a rising tingling feeling are all signs of electrocution in water.