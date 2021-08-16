After a landslide victory, Zambia’s new president promises a “better” democracy.

In his first address to the nation, Zambian President-elect Hakainde Hichilema attacked the country’s outgoing “cruel government” while pledging a “better democracy” in his first address to the country, hours after winning the presidency in a landslide.

The business mogul and seasoned opposition leader Edgar Lungu said his camp had been victims of a “brutal government that is exiting” immediately after his predecessor acknowledged defeat.

He promised, “I would be the president of all Zambians, including those who voted for me and those who did not.”

According to virtually final figures, Hichilema received 2,810,757 votes versus 1,814,201 for President Edgar Lungu after a campaign dominated by the country’s economic troubles and punctuated by intermittent violence.

Lungu admitted defeat, congratulating “my brother… Hichilema on becoming the seventh republican president.”

Lungu praised Zambians for giving him “a fantastic opportunity to be your president” in a nationally televised address. I will always be grateful for the trust you have placed in me.”

In the early hours of Monday, the electoral commission declared Hichilema president-elect, effectively ending Lungu’s nearly six-year reign.

“We will develop a better democracy… rule of law, restoring order, protecting human rights, liberties, and freedoms,” Hichilema, 59, promised.

Hichilema said his triumph was the “historic moment millions of Zambians had been yearning for,” as he wiped away tears.

Hundreds of admirers gathered on the dirt road leading up to Hichilema’s opulent home in a lush Lusaka suburb, chanting “Bally, Bally” (slang for “father”) as he prepared to speak.

“I stand before you now with tremendous respect, humility, and gratitude to proclaim that change is here,” Hichilema remarked.

“We are not going into office to arrest those who arrested us,” Hichilema declared, referring to his 15 arrests.

“Once the rule of law is restored, we will see more economic investment,” he continued.

It was Hichilema’s sixth attempt at the presidency, and his third against Lungu, 64, after losing by a razor-thin 100,000-vote edge in 2016.

Thousands of fans descended on Lusaka’s streets, singing and dancing, cheering and waving party flags.

The partying went on well into the morning.

A waiter in a hotel breakfast room early Monday wore a bright red tie instead of his regular dark tie.

With a big smile and bright eyes, he told AFP that his vote had swung the election.

Lungu screamed foul as the votes were being counted on Saturday, but his protests were mostly ignored.

There have been international election observers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.