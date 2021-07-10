After a landslide victory, Abiy hails Ethiopia’s election as “historic.”

Despite a terrible war in Tigray’s northern region, Ethiopia’s ruling party won a landslide in a landmark parliamentary election on Saturday, securing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed a new five-year term.

Abiy praised the results of what he called a “historic” election, which marked the first time he addressed voters since taking office as Prime Minister in 2018 after years of anti-government rallies.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate for 2019 had planned to use victory in the polls as a mandate for political and economic reforms, as well as military actions.

However, the election took place in the middle of a grueling conflict in Tigray, which has harmed Abiy’s international reputation and sparked fears of catastrophic famine.

According to the National Election Board of Ethiopia, his Prosperity Party won more than 400 seats out of a total of 436 when elections were held (NEBE).

Abiy praised the election as historically inclusive in a statement on Twitter, adding, “Our party is also glad that it has been chosen by the will of the people to manage the country.”

The vote was expected to confirm Abiy’s promise of a democratic resurgence in Africa’s second-most populous country, with Abiy vowing to end the persecution that has marred previous electoral cycles.

In 2015 and 2010, the ruling coalition claimed massive majorities in polls that critics believed fell far short of international standards for fairness.

In 2005, a more open election saw significant gains for the opposition, but it also resulted in a deadly crackdown on protesters over disputed results.

The elections were postponed twice this time, once due to the coronavirus outbreak and again to give officials more time to prepare.

Even with the extra time, approximately one-fifth of the country’s 547 constituencies did not vote. Many of those who were left out due to ethnic violence or logistical issues will be able to vote again on September 6.

However, no election date has been announced for Tigray, where eight months of bloodshed raged before federal soldiers withdrew at the end of June in the face of rebel advances and Abiy’s administration declared a unilateral truce.

Because of delayed counts and objections from political parties, the final results were also announced later than intended.

The situation in Tigray remains fragile, with analysts predicting more conflict and several world leaders decrying a “siege” that is preventing vitally needed help from reaching the province. Brief News from Washington Newsday.