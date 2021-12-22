After a landslide at Myanmar’s Jade Mine, one person was killed and at least 70 more were missing.

According to AFP, a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least one person, injured 25 others, and left scores missing on Wednesday.

Thousands of people die each year while working in the lucrative but poorly regulated jade sector, which employs low-wage migrant workers to scrape out a jewel that is highly prized in China.

The accident occurred at a mine in Kachin state’s Hpakant township, near the Chinese border, where billions of dollars of the valuable mineral are said to be scrubbed off bare slopes each year.

According to rescue team member Ko Nyi, “about 70-100 individuals are missing” as a result of the landslide that struck around 4:00 a.m. (2130 GMT Tuesday).

“We’ve taken 25 individuals to the hospital and found one person deceased.”

Hundreds of diggers returned to Hpakant during the wet season to prospect in the dangerous open-cast mines, despite a junta ban on digging until March 2022, according to a local activist.

“They mine at night and tip out the earth and rock in the morning,” the activist explained, adding that the increased weight has caused the land to sink into the lake.

He claimed that some 200 rescuers were working to recover bodies, with some using boats to look for the deceased in a nearby lake.

The military restricts access to the mines in the distant north of the country, and internet service is spotty.

The landslide claimed the lives of 20 miners, according to the Kachin News Group.

Personnel from Hpakant and the nearby town of Lone Khin were part in the rescue attempt, according to Myanmar’s fire services, although no numbers of dead or missing were given.

Jade, as well as other abundant natural resources such as timber, gold, and amber in northern Myanmar, have aided both sides in a decades-long civil struggle between ethnic Kachin insurgents and the military.

Civilians are regularly caught in the middle of the battle for control of the mines and their lucrative income, and the violence is exacerbated by a thriving drug and arms trade.

Heavy rains caused a major landslide in Hpakant last year, burying roughly 300 miners.

Global Witness, a watchdog group, estimated that the sector was worth $31 billion in 2014.

However, corruption ensures that relatively little money reaches the state coffers.

A military coup in February basically put an end to any prospect of reforming the hazardous and