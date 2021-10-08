After a judge blocked the law, a Texas clinic resumed providing abortions.

After a federal court temporarily barred a state law prohibiting abortions, a Texas clinic started administering the procedure to women who are more than six weeks pregnant on Thursday.

US District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction suspending execution of Senate Bill 8 (SB), a Texas law that prohibits abortion after six weeks, when many women are unaware they are pregnant.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said he will appeal the judge’s decision to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considered one of the country’s most conservative courts.

Whatever the appeals court in New Orleans rules, the Texas law is likely to end up before the Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a 6-3 majority.

Whole Woman’s Health, which owns four abortion clinics in Texas, announced on Twitter that it has resumed performing abortions to women who were more than six weeks pregnant, in accordance with the judge’s judgment.

“SB8 forced our patients to choose between carrying a pregnancy to term against their will or traveling out of state for care,” it claimed. “This ban has harmed Texans, but we can now assist them.” The Texas law, which took effect on September 1, is “flagrantly unconstitutional,” according to Pitman, and it violates the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s right to an abortion.

“Women have been wrongfully hindered from exercising control over their lives in ways that are guaranteed by the Constitution since the implementation of SB8,” said the judge, who was appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama.

“It is up to other courts to figure out how to avoid this conclusion; this court will not permit another day of this obnoxious denial of such a fundamental right,” Pitman stated.

The judge’s decision came in response to a lawsuit brought by the US Justice Department, which sought to block Texas, the second-most populous state in the country, from implementing the abortion legislation, which contains no exceptions for rape or incest.

He stated, “The sanctity of human life is, and always will be, a primary priority for me.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said he was taking measures to appeal the verdict to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

He stated, "The sanctity of human life is, and always will be, a primary priority for me."

Other Republican-led states have imposed abortion restrictions, but the courts have overturned them because they contradict Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a woman's right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb.