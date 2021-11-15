After a jail riot, Ecuador’s military and prison heads resign.

The leaders of Ecuador’s military forces and prisons resigned on Monday, the government said, after weekend riots left 68 inmates dead in the latest outbreak of violence between rival gangs.

Vice Admiral Jorge Cabrera, commander of the joint command, and Bolivar Garzon, head of the SNAI prisons agency, both resigned, according to a statement from President Guillermo Lasso’s office.

Hundreds of people were slain over the weekend at an overcrowded prison in Guayaquil by prisoners armed with pistols, machetes, and explosives before authorities could regain control.

Brutal photographs of convicts beating an inmate were shared on social media.