After a ‘incident,’ the internet rallies behind a Redditor who refuses to babysit his teenaged brother.

One woman is wondering if she was wrong for refusing to babysit her brother after an incident that occurred eight years ago. User smeghead9916 wrote on the forum “Am I The A**hole” about her experience babysitting her brother when he was eight and she was twenty.

While asking family members to babysit may be convenient, the ramifications of such a request should be considered, according to the Verywell Family. On the negative side, family members may feel that their generosity is being used, or anger may develop between the parties.

The Redditor described the experience with her younger brother, stating that after a night of misbehaving, he refused to finish his game and go to bed when nighttime came around. As a result, she stole his medication and placed it on a “high shelf,” promising to give it to him in the morning.

“Instead of retiring to bed, he sat down and attempted to reach his iPad from the shelf, so I properly hid it,” she wrote.

Her brother was still awake when her stepmother and father arrived home, she added, and informed their parents she had “taken” the tablet.

“They inquired as to where I’d hidden it, so I told them that my stepmother had taken it and returned it to him. How could I hide his belongings, she screamed at me “she penned “I informed her of what had occurred, but she stated that it was not my job to punish him. So I informed her that if she continues to undercut my actions while I’m meant to be in charge of him, I’m no longer going to babysit him; I’ve got better things to do than put up with his behavior if I’m not permitted to deal with it.” The Redditor’s decision to set limits with her family was praised by commenters, who stated that it was not her obligation to keep an eye on her brother.

One reader said, "Absolutely 100 [percent]NTA." "It's exhausting as a fellow oldest child to be considered the built-in babysitters. I'm proud of you for standing firm and keeping your pledge." Later in the post, the Redditor claimed that she had rebuffed their demands since that night until they stopped asking. Her parents recently made a new one.