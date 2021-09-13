After a historic crackdown, Russians will vote in a ‘not an election’ election.

There are twenty flats! A hundred automobiles! Hundreds of thousands of dollars in gift vouchers! These are just a few of the things that Russians will be able to win later this week. All they have to do now is cast their ballots.

Following a year marked by a record crackdown on the opposition, and with President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party trailing in the polls, authorities are doing everything they can to pique public interest in legislative elections set for three days from Friday to Sunday.

So, despite its unpopularity, banners throughout Moscow advertise “a million prizes” for voters who cast electronic ballots in the election, which looks certain to give United Russia another majority.

Critics believe the vote is little more than a rubber-stamping of Putin’s cronies, with leading Kremlin rival Alexei Navalny in prison and other opponents marginalized.

Campaigning has been drab, with debates relegated to late-night television and many Moscow voters exhibiting little interest.

“We don’t really have a choice; we all know and see it,” Grigory Matveyev, a 29-year-old theatre lighting technician, said.

“I’ve gone many times to vote, but it’s all a farce.”

United Russia presently possesses 334 seats in the 450-member lower house State Duma, and numerous municipal legislatures will be elected as a result of the vote.

Nearly all of the remaining seats are held by the loyalist “A Just Russia” party, as well as the Communists and the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), both officially opposition parties that do not criticize Putin.

United Russia should be vulnerable in normal circumstances.

Russians’ living conditions have progressively declined over the last decade, and a pandemic-induced economic slowdown has exacerbated the situation. Prices are rising, with inflation topping 6.7 percent in August, and disposable earnings are down 10% since 2013.

United Russia has become a popular target of discontent due to suspicions of corruption – Navalny has called it the “Party of Crooks and Thieves.”

According to recent polls conducted by the state-run pollster VTsIOM, fewer than 30% of Russians intend to vote for the party, down from 40-45% in the weeks leading up to the last parliamentary election in 2016.

United Russia, on the other hand, is largely anticipated to keep its two-thirds majority in the Duma, which would allow it to rewrite the constitution, as it did last year with reforms that allowed Putin to extend his rule to 2036.

The rationale, said to Leonid Volkov, a top Navalny aide, is simple: “This is not an election.”

"They didn't leave anyone out of the race; they created it.