After a helicopter crash, India’s Defense Chief’s body arrives in Delhi.

General Bipin Rawat’s remains arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, one day after he and 12 others died in a helicopter crash at an Indian military college.

Rawat, 63, was traveling with his wife and other senior officials when their plane crashed in a forest in Tamil Nadu’s southern region, killing everyone save one soldier.

After a sombre ceremony near the accident site at an army post, where an honour guard laid wreaths alongside the coffins of the victims, his body arrived in the capital for Friday’s funeral.

“The Chief of Defence Staff’s last rites will be held with full military honors,” Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, informed parliament.

Rawat was India’s first chief of defence staff, a position created by the government in 2019, and was seen as a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was an outspoken and divisive officer from a military family who had survived a helicopter crash in 2015 with minor injuries.

When the Mi-17 chopper crashed in hazy weather on Wednesday, the general was on his way to speak to students and faculty at the Defence Services Staff College.

The mishap is being investigated by India’s air force.

“We were able to save as many individuals as possible. However, it was extremely tough “An eyewitness to the crash, Sahayaraj, claimed “We couldn’t get too close to the fire because the whole area was on fire.” According to local media, Captain Varun Singh, the crash’s sole survivor, is still in serious condition and has been transferred to Bangalore to continue his treatment at a military hospital.