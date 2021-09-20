After a gunman opened fire on a Russian campus, six people were killed.

Investigators say a shooter opened fire on a university campus in central Russia on Monday, killing six people before being apprehended. This is the country’s second mass shooting targeting students this year.

Students in Perm, some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) east of Moscow, were seen throwing items from university building windows before jumping to flee the shooter in a video posted on social media.

The Investigative Committee, which investigates significant crimes in Russia, initially stated that eight individuals had been slain, but this was later changed to six.

According to the report, 28 patients were treated at Perm State National Research University after the attack.

In a statement, it claimed that “some of them have been hospitalized with injuries of varied severity.”

The gunman, later identified as a university student, allegedly carried out the shooting with a hunting weapon he purchased earlier this year, according to the report.

He “put up resistance and was wounded during his arrest, following which he was transferred to a medical facility,” according to the statement.

According to Russian news media, 19 of the wounded are being treated for gunshot wounds, according to the health ministry.

Amateur film allegedly recorded during the incident was presented by state television, showing a person clad in black tactical clothes, including a helmet, carrying a weapon, and strolling around the campus.

Behind a barricade of police wearing helmets and body armour, video from outside the institution showed anxious students departing the campus and making phone calls to friends and family.

The shooting had been reported to President Vladimir Putin, who had ordered ministers to travel to Perm to arrange help for the victims, according to the Kremlin.

Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters, “The president extends deep condolences to those who have lost family and loved ones as a result of this incident.”

Classes at local schools, colleges, and institutions were canceled on Monday, according to regional officials.

Due to strict security at educational establishments and the difficulty in obtaining firearms, school shootings have been relatively rare in Russia.

However, Monday’s attack was the second this year, following a 19-year-old who opened fire in his old school in Kazan’s capital city, murdering nine people in May.

Although the gunman had a neurological problem, investigators determined that he was qualified to obtain a license for the semi-automatic shotgun he used in the attack.

Putin called for a review of gun laws on the day of the incident, which was one of the bloodiest in recent Russian history. Brief News from Washington Newsday.