After a graft crisis engulfed Kurz, Austria has a new leader.

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’s top diplomat, took over as chancellor on Monday as the ruling party strives to recover from a corruption scandal that cost one of Europe’s youngest leaders his job.

Sebastian Kurz, a 35-year-old who was previously hailed as a “whizz youngster,” said late Saturday that he was resigning as president after being linked to a corruption investigation.

President Alexander Van der Bellen swore in Schallenberg, 52, just after 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT).

The government now has the “huge burden” of regaining trust, according to Van der Bellen.

Kurz’s People’s Party (OeVP) and their junior Green coalition allies hope to move on from the controversy and complete their tenure until 2024.

The ramifications of last week’s events, on the other hand, may continue to resonate.

Prosecutors raided numerous OeVP-linked facilities on Wednesday, including the chancellery and party headquarters, over claims that finance ministry funds were used to pay for “partially faked opinion polls that served an exclusively party-political interest” between 2016 and 2018.

Prosecutors claim that a newspaper was paid in exchange for publishing these polls. The offices of the Oesterreich newspaper were also raided as part of the investigation on Wednesday.

The offenses were reportedly committed to assist Kurz, who was already a government minister at the time, in assuming leadership of the OeVP.

While Kurz initially claimed there was no cause for him to quit — and continues to adamantly assert his innocence — he later changed his mind, stating he was putting the country’s interests ahead of his own.

Many believe, however, that Kurz caved to pressure from the Greens and inside his own party.

Kurz’s detractors point out that he will continue to lead the OeVP and will now be the leader of the party’s parliamentary bloc, putting him in a prime position to exert influence as a “shadow chancellor.”

According to the opposition parties, the “Kurz system” would continue unabated because to the presence of loyalist ministers and high-ranking staff, some of whom are also suspects in the corruption investigation.

Schallenberg had previously served as Kurz’s foreign minister and is widely regarded as a loyalist.

Kurz reportedly contacted Schallenberg at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning to inform him that he would be his successor, according to news reports.

The current scandal to harm Kurz adds to a long list of allegations of corruption leveled against the OeVP and several of its top officials.