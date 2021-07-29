After a ‘glittery’ spider turns out to be dozens of babies hatching, a man is terrified.

As a clump of newborn arachnids clung to their mother’s back, a guy was startled to realize what he thought was a “glittery” spider was actually the reflection of dozens of eyeballs.

Bamshki, an unlucky householder, began photographing an unique spider he discovered in his home rather of destroying it, as many people do.

As Bamshki, who is thought to be from Australia, shoots the spider from all angles, capturing its “sparkles,” the large, dark spider appears to be glinting.

Off-camera, he talks to a woman and says, “Oh wow.” That’s really cool. It’s sparkling, so you should see what I’m seeing. Look at this, look at this, it sparkles.”

The spider appears in a different location in the next scene, and she is no longer alone.

“It’s eyes,” Bamshki continues. Those sparkles on its buttocks weren’t actually sparkles; they were tiny eyeballs. They’re literally all throughout its body, oh my f****** god.”

As her brood begins to hatch, the mother is surrounded by a swarm of young spiders.

You can watch the clip, which contains severe profanity, here. Since it was uploaded to TikTok on Wednesday, it has received over 150,000 views, with viewers reacting with terror.

“As soon as I noticed the glitter, I realized it was thousands of tiny spiderling eyes,” Stephen Evans remarked.

Wee Ava, who also thought it sparkled, wrote, “I assumed it was a boujie glitter spider.”

Kelly wrote, “Oh honey, that’s not glitter, that’s the stuff of nightmares.”

“I’d grab a flamethrower so fast,” Irdfc ok said. “I’ve dealt with large spiders before, but I can’t knowingly deal with perhaps 50 spiders wandering around.”

“I knew it was babies as soon as I ruled out a robotic spider,” Canibefrank added. No way, no how. Quick, get a lighter and a deodorant can.”

“Now you have hundreds of friends,” Charles Welch stated.

“I thought it was a cool spider until those devils started swarming everywhere,” Jesse Scarrot said. “Burn down the home, bro.”

And it appears that Bamshki made the mistake of attempting to smash the spider, as Jade Malouf wrote: “I made the error of attempting to squish one with all of its. This is a condensed version of the information.