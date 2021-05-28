After a four-year crime spree, a serial rapist was sentenced to 1,088 years in prison.

Victims of serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya rejoiced in court as he was sentenced to one of South Africa’s heaviest sentences ever, following a four-year reign of terror.

When Judge Papi Mosopa handed down the 1,088-year sentence in Pretoria’s Gauteng High Court on Thursday, some people cried and hugged one other.

Mapunya, 33, was sentenced to five life sentences and 988 years in jail for raping and robbing 56 women between December 2014 and March 2019, when he was apprehended.

He was found guilty of 41 charges of rape, 40 charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 40 charges of breaking and entering. The sentences will not be served in the same order.

He committed the crimes while living in Pretoria with his girlfriend, eight-year-old son, and four-year-old daughter.

Sergeant Catherine Tladi discusses Pretoria serial rapist Sello Abram Mapunya's conviction and sentencing. For the rape and robbery of 56 women between 2014 and 2019, he was sentenced to five life sentences and 1088 years in prison.

The crime spree in the Pretoria suburbs of Silverton, Nellmapius, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi and Olievenhoutbosch began in December 2014.

Mapunya was apprehended by police in March 2019 when a cellphone he stole from one of his victims was traced to his girlfriend. She then alerted the cops of Mapunya’s presence.

The court heard the disturbing details of his crimes, which involved his breaking into shacks and houses in the early hours of the morning, shining a torch in the face of his victims before raping them.

Some of the crimes were perpetrated in front of others in the household, including husbands and children, with a gun, knife, or screwdriver, and sometimes with an accomplice.

Judge Masopa told the court, “You are not the type of person who is willing to live side by side with others in peace.” “You’re hell-bent on infringing on other people’s dignity.” This is a condensed version of the information.